Insider Buying: FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) CFO Acquires 1,260 Shares of Stock

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FMC stock opened at $97.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FMC by 0.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

