Insider Buying: Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider Purchases 2 Shares of Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) insider David Cicurel acquired 2 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,190 ($93.94) per share, for a total transaction of £143.80 ($187.88).

Shares of JDG opened at GBX 7,020 ($91.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.92. Judges Scientific plc has a 1 year low of GBX 4,760 ($62.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,600 ($99.29). The stock has a market capitalization of £443.38 million and a PE ratio of 54.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,520.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,252.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JDG shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price objective on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

