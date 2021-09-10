Insider Buying: Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Insider Buys 24,000 Shares of Stock

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) insider Ralph Graham Findlay bought 24,000 shares of Marston’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

Shares of LON:MARS opened at GBX 81.15 ($1.06) on Friday. Marston’s PLC has a one year low of GBX 36.84 ($0.48) and a one year high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of £535.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 84.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 91.65.

MARS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marston’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

