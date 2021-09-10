Insider Buying: PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Insider Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) insider PHX Energy Services Corp acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,250,000.

TSE PHX opened at C$4.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$214.29 million and a P/E ratio of 22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.32 and a 12 month high of C$4.75.

A number of analysts have commented on PHX shares. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

