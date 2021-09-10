Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) CEO Purchases $500,889.32 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) CEO Rob C. Holmes acquired 8,308 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day moving average is $68.83. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after buying an additional 29,532 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 176,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 163,015 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 106.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 69,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 35,956 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 70.1% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TCBI shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

