Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) CEO Purchases $500,889.32 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) CEO Rob C. Holmes acquired 8,308 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of TCBI stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day moving average is $68.83. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $93.26.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TCBI shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.
