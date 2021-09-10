Insider Selling: Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Sells 37,500 Shares of Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $1,373,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.86. The stock had a trading volume of 614,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,590. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average is $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.70 and a beta of 0.71.
Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million. Analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.
About Berkeley Lights
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
