Insider Selling: Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Sells 37,500 Shares of Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $1,373,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.86. The stock had a trading volume of 614,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,590. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average is $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million. Analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,609,000 after buying an additional 2,300,058 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,552,000 after buying an additional 2,088,128 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,042,000 after buying an additional 1,113,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,143,000 after buying an additional 794,914 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.