Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells 15,401 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,167,087.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CSTL opened at $75.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.38 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.94.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,389,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 265,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,202,000 after buying an additional 92,115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 167.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

