Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $29,060,162.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.94, for a total transaction of $29,060,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total transaction of $29,201,621.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.06, for a total transaction of $2,375,478.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $28,654,337.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.73, for a total transaction of $28,116,329.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $28,481,185.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.45, for a total transaction of $27,630,885.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.75, for a total transaction of $28,040,575.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.70, for a total transaction of $27,650,210.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.94, for a total transaction of $28,055,262.00.

FB opened at $378.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $361.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.61.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 146,643 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 72,645 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,396,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.48.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

