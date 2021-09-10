Insider Selling: Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Director Sells $78,810.00 in Stock

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $52.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.07. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $95.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average is $56.61.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

HYFM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 63.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.