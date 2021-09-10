Insider Selling: Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) VP Sells $101,376.00 in Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $101,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy Kapalka also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $95,220.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Timothy Kapalka sold 400 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $17,600.00.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.92. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -469.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,685,000 after buying an additional 76,976 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 99,755.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 51,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 51,873 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 287,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

