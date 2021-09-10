Insider Selling: iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Sells 50,996 Shares of Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $1,488,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 2.43.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). On average, analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

