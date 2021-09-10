Insider Selling: iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Sells 50,996 Shares of Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $1,488,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 2.43.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). On average, analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
Featured Story: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.