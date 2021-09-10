Insider Selling: Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Insider Sells 9,189 Shares of Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $201,330.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Dinsmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of Kronos Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $189,201.51.

KRON opened at $22.53 on Friday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -2.75.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KRON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kronos Bio by 45.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kronos Bio by 78.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Kronos Bio by 148.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Kronos Bio by 213.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

