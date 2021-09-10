Insider Selling: Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Insider Sells $1,529,750.00 in Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,529,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $72.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.12.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $141.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 37.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 14,511 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 103,550.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 38.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the second quarter worth $351,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

