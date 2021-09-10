Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Major Shareholder Sells 50,938 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 50,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $6,113,578.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 30th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 76,336 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $8,829,021.76.
- On Friday, August 27th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $8,950,692.24.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 54,464 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $6,263,904.64.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 994 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $109,379.76.
- On Friday, August 20th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 23,139 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $2,552,000.31.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 5,219 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $574,194.38.
- On Friday, August 13th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $3,881,850.00.
QLYS opened at $117.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.50. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.37 and a beta of 0.59.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the first quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Qualys by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
