Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Major Shareholder Sells 50,938 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 50,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $6,113,578.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 76,336 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $8,829,021.76.

On Friday, August 27th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $8,950,692.24.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 54,464 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $6,263,904.64.

On Monday, August 23rd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 994 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $109,379.76.

On Friday, August 20th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 23,139 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $2,552,000.31.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 5,219 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $574,194.38.

On Friday, August 13th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $3,881,850.00.

QLYS opened at $117.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.50. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the first quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Qualys by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

