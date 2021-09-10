Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells $434,441.92 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $434,441.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,959 shares in the company, valued at $36,215,861.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Pendarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ResMed alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total transaction of $367,467.44.

NYSE RMD opened at $295.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.45 and a 200-day moving average of $227.69. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at $174,082,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,309,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 38.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,034,000 after acquiring an additional 476,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 10.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,633,000 after purchasing an additional 270,815 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $57,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.