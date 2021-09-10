Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.34, for a total transaction of $5,306,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 9th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.85, for a total value of $5,237,000.00.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.43, for a total transaction of $5,308,600.00.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $5,387,200.00.
- On Monday, August 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.86, for a total transaction of $5,317,200.00.
- On Friday, August 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total value of $5,348,800.00.
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00.
- On Friday, August 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total value of $5,120,400.00.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total value of $5,058,800.00.
- On Monday, August 16th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $4,954,600.00.
- On Friday, August 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.45, for a total value of $5,029,000.00.
salesforce.com stock opened at $260.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.97 and its 200-day moving average is $234.69. The company has a market cap of $255.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $275.22.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Societe Generale upped their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
