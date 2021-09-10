Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.34, for a total transaction of $5,306,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Thursday, September 9th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.85, for a total value of $5,237,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.43, for a total transaction of $5,308,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $5,387,200.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.86, for a total transaction of $5,317,200.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total value of $5,348,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total value of $5,120,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total value of $5,058,800.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $4,954,600.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.45, for a total value of $5,029,000.00.

salesforce.com stock opened at $260.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.97 and its 200-day moving average is $234.69. The company has a market cap of $255.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Societe Generale upped their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.