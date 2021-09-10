Insider Selling: Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Director Sells 7,200 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $326,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,345.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

UPWK opened at $46.20 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.82 million. On average, analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 20.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 3.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 6.4% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 59.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.