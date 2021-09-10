Insider Selling: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CTO Sells 3,815 Shares of Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CTO Mathew Rekow sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $24,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mathew Rekow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $306,644.80.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Mathew Rekow sold 36,667 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $297,736.04.

On Thursday, July 15th, Mathew Rekow sold 2,314 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $21,358.22.

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.49. 1,815,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,251,775. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $30.81.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 293.18% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. Equities analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 448.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

