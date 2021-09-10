Insider Selling: Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) CEO Sells 8,730 Shares of Stock

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $25.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $26.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

