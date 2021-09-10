Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Receives C$7.18 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.18.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITR. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 7th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

CVE ITR traded up C$0.12 on Friday, reaching C$3.75. 122,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,412. The firm has a market cap of C$207.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.71. Integra Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$3.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

