Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares cut Inter Pipeline from a sector perform rating to a tender rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Pipeline currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.73.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of TSE:IPL opened at C$20.06 on Thursday. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$11.23 and a 52-week high of C$21.01. The stock has a market cap of C$8.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.