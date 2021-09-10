International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Trading Up 4.3%

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF)’s share price was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 22,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 13,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The firm has a market cap of $6.54 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of -0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14.

About International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF)

International Zeolite Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production and distribution of the natural industrial mineral zeolite. The company was founded on June 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for International Zeolite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Zeolite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.