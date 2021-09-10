InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires 3,400 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 375,091 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 2.7% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $52,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Walmart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Walmart by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Walmart by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,889,000 after purchasing an additional 86,702 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Walmart by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 90,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 851,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $119,190,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $944,801,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 670,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $98,934,060.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,130,817 shares of company stock worth $3,394,777,167. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $146.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.08 and its 200-day moving average is $140.14. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $409.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

