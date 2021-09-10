InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires New Stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 157,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,299,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,631,000 after buying an additional 3,947,965 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 4,826.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,554,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,239 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 3,860.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 663,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 646,887 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $8,861,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter.

PSQ stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $17.72.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

