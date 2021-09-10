InterOcean Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,364 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.2% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $22,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Bank of America by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $344.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.91. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

