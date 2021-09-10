InterOcean Capital Group LLC Invests $3.42 Million in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 887,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned 2.76% of BioSig Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BioSig Technologies during the first quarter worth $53,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 86.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the first quarter worth about $105,000. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSGM stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02.

In other news, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $27,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,698,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,947.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.

