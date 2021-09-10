InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases 15,538 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.7% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $33,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $58.65 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.96. The company has a market capitalization of $247.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,512 shares of company stock worth $3,986,402. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

