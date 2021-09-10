Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $34.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average of $35.71. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,931.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.