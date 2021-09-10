Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Down 4.9%

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares dropped 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1,014.11 and last traded at $1,017.35. Approximately 36,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 536,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,070.01.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $939.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.68.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,004.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $875.47. The company has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a PE ratio of 79.97, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical shares are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 5th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 4th.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares in the company, valued at $43,443,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.20, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,184 shares of company stock worth $36,664,984 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

