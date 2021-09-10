Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.72

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2021

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.72 and last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 138968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,783,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,693,000 after acquiring an additional 64,650 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,357,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,584,000 after acquiring an additional 60,017 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,097,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,053,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,814,000 after purchasing an additional 59,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2,466.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 914,233 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.