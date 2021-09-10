Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,213.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,407,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,177,000 after buying an additional 8,691,039 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,730,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,616,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,462 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,382,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,150,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,456 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.20 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15.

