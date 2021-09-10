Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,848,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $941,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $710,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $626,000.

NYSEARCA XSMO opened at $53.47 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $56.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.42.

