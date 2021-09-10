Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hubbell (HUBB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hubbell (NYSE: HUBB) in the last few weeks:

9/9/2021 – Hubbell was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $222.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Hubbell was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/1/2021 – Hubbell was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $231.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Hubbell was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/24/2021 – Hubbell was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $228.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Hubbell was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/18/2021 – Hubbell was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $228.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Hubbell was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $222.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Hubbell was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/4/2021 – Hubbell was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Hubbell was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/29/2021 – Hubbell was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $219.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company's products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. "

7/28/2021 – Hubbell had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $211.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $194.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $131.09 and a one year high of $209.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 8.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 6.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

