IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Argus

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IQV. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $257.11.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $261.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.29. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $265.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.