iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($1.19). iRhythm Technologies reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 470.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($3.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($2.74). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($2.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.95 million.

IRTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.60. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,175,000 after buying an additional 285,555 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $904,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1,540.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 63,246 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 265.5% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

