iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Trading Down 2.9%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)’s stock price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.10 and last traded at $47.26. 132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 602,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.66.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 37.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

