iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) is Camden National Bank’s 4th Largest Position

Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Camden National Bank owned 0.51% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 32,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000.

SLQD traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $51.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,439. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.61 and a 52-week high of $52.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

