iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 100.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forward Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,802 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,280,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,307,000 after purchasing an additional 904,891 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,592,000 after purchasing an additional 352,029 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $24,580,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 237,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,489,000 after buying an additional 127,007 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $86.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.25. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $86.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.013 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

