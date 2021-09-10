iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,828 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,970,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 14,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $148.88. 554,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,661,621. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $165.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.52 and its 200 day moving average is $142.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.189 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.