iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 3.8% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

QUAL stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $139.54. 1,055,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.98 and a 200-day moving average of $129.92.

