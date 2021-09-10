iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,164,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.89. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

