iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 5,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 37,331 shares.The stock last traded at $428.48 and had previously closed at $431.08.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $417.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,736,000 after buying an additional 24,779 shares during the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 161,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,402,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 12,242.0% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 118,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,815,000 after buying an additional 117,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,183,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

