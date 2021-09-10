iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Fermata Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.5% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $223.06. The company had a trading volume of 904,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,189,291. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.43. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.09 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

