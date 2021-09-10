iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of SLV opened at $22.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.99. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

