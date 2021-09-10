iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Trimmed by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 12.7% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $56,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $336,014,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after buying an additional 452,127 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,046,000 after buying an additional 444,797 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $271.05 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $175.98 and a 12 month high of $277.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.19.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.