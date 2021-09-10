iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by B B H & B Inc.

B B H & B Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 105.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,055 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 4.2% of B B H & B Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. B B H & B Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,835.8% in the 1st quarter. Clark Financial Advisors now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,834. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.40. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.20 and a 12 month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

