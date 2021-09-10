iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,835.8% in the first quarter. Clark Financial Advisors now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $149.76 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.20 and a 1-year high of $152.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.40.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.