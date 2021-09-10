iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Stock Position Increased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYH opened at $291.02 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $216.85 and a 52 week high of $296.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.15.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

