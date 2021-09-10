IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.16. 200,073 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 120,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20.

About IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF)

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, and Radio properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

