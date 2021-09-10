IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Gap Up to $8.69

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.69, but opened at $12.30. IVERIC bio shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 1,334,810 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on ISEE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 53.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

